Coast Guard removes injured woman from New Orleans cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS- The Louisiana Coast Guard removed an injured 71-year-old woman and her husband from a cruise ship heading down the Mississippi River to an emergency medical crew on shore.

The cruise ship Norwegian Dawn called for help at 7 p.m. Sunday after the woman's shoulder was injured. It did not say how she was hurt.

The ship was about 30 nautical miles north of Venice, LA, where a Coast Guard station was located. 

According to the Coast Guard, the 45 ft. response boat was sent upriver where the boat and ship met within 90 minutes. The boat then took the woman and her husband to the Coast Guard station. 

