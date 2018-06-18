Coast Guard recovers barges full of soybeans in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - The Coast Guard was called to the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge Monday after a dozen barges carrying soybeans broke away from a tugboat.

According to the Coast Guard, crews responded after a tugboat lost 12 of the 26 barges it was transporting near the old Mississippi River Bridge. The crew was able to retrieve the barges and pin them against the banks to clear the waterway.

Video posted by a passerby on Facebook shows one the barges beginning to sinking into the war just before the Coast Guard arrived. At least two of the barges were damaged.

The Coast Guard says the barges were carrying soybeans and no hazardous materials were released into the river.

The incident is still under investigation.