Coast Guard plugs well, continues to clean oil after leak

3 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 9:33 AM December 17, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - According to the United States Coast Guard, a well has been plugged after discharging a mixture of crude oil, gas, and water near Port Sulphur.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday personnel on a rig barge mechanically plugged the well head permanently securing it. Officials estimate that around 9,282 gallons of oil was discharged before the well was controlled.

Approximately 10,080 gallons of oil-water mixtures has been recovered so far. The department of wildlife and fisheries is at the scene conducting response operations for affected wildlife in the area.

