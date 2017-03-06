68°
Coast Guard, multiple agencies locate missing hunter

By: Trey Couvillion

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard concluded a search for a missing hunter after he was found near the Atchafalaya River Basin.

The man was located around 7 p.m. Monday evening, according to the Coast Guard. He was then transported to emergency medical services by the St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office first notified Coast Guard watchstanders that a male hunter was missing from Dog House Camp on the Atchafalaya River around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Coast Guard watchstanders then directed the launch of a helicopter aircrew from the New Orleans Station, according to the Coast Guard.

The man was reported to be in stable condition. 

