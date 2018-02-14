Coast Guard locates missing boat with two onboard

70°
Wednesday, February 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard has stopped its search for an overdue boat with two people onboard.

According to a release, the boaters were located clinging to the hull of their capsized boat approximately 18 miles south-southeast of Port Fourchon. The survivors were transported to an area hospital.

The Coast Guard received a report that a 23-foot white Mako commercial fishing boat with two people aboard, last known to be approximately 10 miles west of the Southwest Pass jetties in the Gulf of Mexico, did not return when expected.

