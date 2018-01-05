Coast Guard investigating oil discharge in river

GRAMERCY - An oil discharge on the Mississippi River prompted a cleanup effort spearheaded by federal officials Thursday.

The Coast Guard released details of the incident late Thursday. It said earlier in the day, about 2,500 gallons of fuel oil discharged from the Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Mt. Airy down river from the Veterans Bridge and across the river from Whitney Plantation. The facility is on the east bank of the river.

The Coast Guard conducted two overflights and deployed multiple teams to assess impacts, according to a news release. Eight boats with a combination of skimming packages, boom, and absorbents have been deployed. Air monitoring is being conducted, the Coast Guard said.

The incident is under investigation.

