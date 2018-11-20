62°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard investigates oil pipeline spill in Louisiana
DULAC, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard says it is investigating the cause and impact of a small oil spill in a Louisiana marsh.
A news release Tuesday said a controlled burn Monday got rid of nearly 1,700 gallons of oil that had escaped from a pipeline near Dulac. The line is owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Co.
The Coast Guard says it was notified of the spill Nov. 15, and a cleanup company put a floating barrier around the spill and sorbents onto the oil the same day.
The fire was set to get rid of an estimated 1,680 gallons of crude remaining in the marsh. It burned about three hours.
The Coast Guard says the impact to wildlife and the environment has not yet been determined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge drivers to prepare ahead of holiday traffic Officials urge drivers...
-
Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for...
-
Massive crash shut down I-10 West for hours Monday
-
Local food bank may have to turn people away this season
-
Parish president threatens to build wall over downstream impact from EBR developments