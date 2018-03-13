52°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard suspends search for two missing after tug sinks in river
UPDATE: The Coast Guard suspended its search for two people who were aboard a vessel that sank on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard has identified two men missing from a tugboat that sank Monday in the Mississippi River.
Multiple news outlets report the men were identified as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince and were still listed as missing Tuesday. A third person, whose name was not released, was rescued from the boat as it sank by people onboard the vessel Earl Gosling.
A Coast Guard spokesman said the agency has been unable to find the tugboat, Natalie Jean, which sank near Chalmette around mile-marker 90.5. The New Orleans Fire Department says it capsized after a collision around 9:43 a.m. Officials Tuesday did not say what the tugboat crashed into or what caused the accident.
The Natalie Jean is owned by Creole Chief Inc., whose owner declined to comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Idol contestant returns to school a local rockstar
-
Legislators to consider legalization of sports gambling
-
Law enforcement continue search after suspects shoot at Gonzales Police
-
Suspect jumps off bridge in murder-suicide incident, two identified
-
WATCH: Kind driver stops traffic, helps elderly man cross street