Coast Guard suspends search for two missing after tug sinks in river

1 hour 43 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 March 13, 2018 8:34 PM March 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
UPDATE:  The Coast Guard suspended its search for two people who were aboard a vessel that sank on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard has identified two men missing from a tugboat that sank Monday in the Mississippi River.
  
Multiple news outlets report the men were identified as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince and were still listed as missing Tuesday. A third person, whose name was not released, was rescued from the boat as it sank by people onboard the vessel Earl Gosling.
  
A Coast Guard spokesman said the agency has been unable to find the tugboat, Natalie Jean, which sank near Chalmette around mile-marker 90.5. The New Orleans Fire Department says it capsized after a collision around 9:43 a.m. Officials Tuesday did not say what the tugboat crashed into or what caused the accident.
  
The Natalie Jean is owned by Creole Chief Inc., whose owner declined to comment.
