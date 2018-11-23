64°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3, dog, after boat capsizes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard says it has rescued three people and a dog whose boat capsized near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
A news release Friday says the agency received a report late Thursday that a boat had capsized near Bayou Heron, Mississippi, and the people and dog were in the water.
It says a helicopter from the Coast Guard station in New Orleans hoisted them to safety on Friday and took them to the airport in Mobile, Alabama.
They reportedly were in good health.
The bayou is in both the Grand Bay National Wildlife Refuge and the Grand Bay Estuarine Research Reserves.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man on 6,000 mile run to raise money for children welcomed in...
-
Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land
-
Baton Rouge shoppers show up for early Black Friday deals
-
Holiday Helpers serve up Thanksgiving meals for those in need
-
Dedicated fans spend their holiday tailgating at 'Saintsgiving'