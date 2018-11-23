64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3, dog, after boat capsizes

1 hour 34 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 November 23, 2018 3:59 PM November 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard says it has rescued three people and a dog whose boat capsized near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
  
A news release Friday says the agency received a report late Thursday that a boat had capsized near Bayou Heron, Mississippi, and the people and dog were in the water.
  
It says a helicopter from the Coast Guard station in New Orleans hoisted them to safety on Friday and took them to the airport in Mobile, Alabama.
  
They reportedly were in good health.
  
The bayou is in both the Grand Bay National Wildlife Refuge and the Grand Bay Estuarine Research Reserves.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days