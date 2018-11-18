Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 15 people near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE - Some good Samaritans, along with The Coast Guard, rescued 15 people from a lift boat near Grand Isle on Sunday.

The New Orleans Coast Guard Sector says around 3:16 a.m., they received a report from the 134-foot liftboat, Ram XVIII, that it was taking on water west of Southwest Pass, La.

A good Samaritan vessel, the Starfleet Guardian, retrieved six people from the vessel. The Station Grand Isle boat crew got the remaining nine people from the vessel, and they were all eventually brought ashore.

The liftboat reported having control complications as the result of a power loss. The liftboat has approximately 13,900 gallons of diesel onboard, but there are currently no reports of discharge.

Crews will reportedly revisit the liftboat on Sunday as an investigation continues.