Coast Guard, good Samaritans help burning ship in the gulf

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to a vessel that caught fire 150 miles south of Southwest Pass Monday morning.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District command center received a report at 3:28 a.m. from the National Command Center of an electrical fire in the engine room of the vessel Alliance St Louis.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an Ocean Sentry crew launched and conducted an over flight to confirm that the crew extinguished the fire.

A good Samaritan tug boat is on the scene with the vessel as it awaits a tow company to bring it back to shore.

The Alliance St. Louis is currently on emergency power and drifting 135 miles west of Southwest Pass with all crewmembers aboard and safely accounted for. No injuries or pollution have been reported.