Coast Guard ends search for 2 missing in Mississippi River
BOOTHVILLE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard has suspended the search for two people missing in the Mississippi River after a workboat capsized.
The Coast Guard made the decision Thursday after a search that lasted 27 hours and covered 130 square miles. The 32-foot boat was found Thursday. The Coast Guard said Katelyn Carlisle and Rueben Arellano were on board when it capsized late Wednesday morning near Boothville.
The Coast Guard, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and Branch Pilot boat crews responded to the call for help. Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael Wolfe said it's never easy to make the decision to stop a search. What prompted the boat to capsize is still under investigation.
