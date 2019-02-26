Coast Guard, deputies rescue boaters in Assumption Parish lake

Photo: Google

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard along with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office rescued a group of missing boaters after their boat never returned to shore.

According to a new release, the Coast Guard sector in New Orleans got a call from the sheriff's office at 12:40 a.m. after an 18-foot skiff with two men and a woman on board hadn't returned after being on Lake Verret.

Officials received an updated report at 1:45 a.m. that the sheriff's office had located one person. A helicopter arrived at the scene at 2:21 a.m. and located the remaining boaters in the water. All three people were taken to a local hospital after they showed signs hypothermia.

“An integral part of this rescue was the boaters’ float plan,” said Scott Talbot, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector New Orleans. “Because they notified someone ashore of their voyage, a timely report of their delayed return was made to officials. We recommend boaters file float plans with friends or family members before going out on the water to ensure timely reports of possible distress.”