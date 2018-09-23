80°
Coast Guard calls off search for man in Mississippi River

Sunday, September 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for a man in the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
 
The man was seen entering the river about 7 a.m. Saturday.
 
His name was not released. He was reported to be about 20 years old with short hair and a goatee and was wearing shorts and a yellow shirt.
 
The Coast Guard worked with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department and the Baton Rouge Police Department. Workers spent nine hours searching 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of the river before the search was suspended.

