Coast Guard: Boat with 132 pounds of cocaine found off Miami

Photo: WTXL

MIAMI (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it detained two smuggling suspects after intercepting a boat carrying 132 pounds of cocaine in the waters off suburban Miami.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the 35-foot pleasure craft was stopped Thursday in Atlantic waters about 5 miles east of Haulover Inlet.

A Bahamian man was found hiding under a blanket, and the drugs were in the vessel's engine room. The Coast Guard said the man had multiple previous drug smuggling convictions and an active U.S. arrest warrant.

Capt. Megan Dean said two people were detained by U.S. authorities. The case has been turned over to U.S. immigration and Homeland Security investigators.