Coast Guard: 15 rescued from boat in Louisiana

Monday, November 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard says 15 people have been rescued from a boat off Louisiana.
 
The Coast Guard said in a news release that its crews and a good Samaritan vessel rescued the people from a sinking lift boat near Grand Isle early Sunday.
 
The Coast Guard said it was notified that the lift boat Ram XVIII had lost power, was leaning at a 45 degree angle and taking on water. A steel tank with soap fell over the side, causing slippery and hazardous conditions.
 
The 134-foot (40-meter) boat was also carrying nearly 14,000 gallons (53,000 liters) of diesel fuel. There was no immediate report of leaks.
 
The Coast Guard sent a rescue boat and a helicopter and rescued nine of the people. Six others were rescued by a nearby vessel.

