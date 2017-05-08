74°
Latest Weather Blog
Coach to buy Kate Spade
NEW YORK - Coach is buying Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Coach CEO Victor Luis says that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials." The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.
In major retail news, Coach will acquire Kate Spade in a $2.4 billion deal. https://t.co/swNdJ2I4PZ— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 8, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21 people lose visas, other documents in Baton Rouge apartment fire
-
Parents teach children about gun safety after deadly accident at apartment complex
-
Local church hosts meeting to discuss difficult topics
-
Eight units destroyed in fire at Highland Rd. apartment complex
-
BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at apartment complex on Highland Rd.