74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coach to buy Kate Spade

38 minutes 9 seconds ago May 08, 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08 2017 May 08, 2017 9:45 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC

NEW YORK - Coach is buying Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Coach CEO Victor Luis says that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials." The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days