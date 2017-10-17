Coach Orgeron ready for return to Ole Miss

Baton Rouge, LA - Ed Orgeron making his debut back in Oxford as a head coach, 10 years after being fired for only bringing the Rebels 3 SEC wins in 3 seasons. But Coach O has put his old school in his rear view mirror.

"This game is not about me. Again, I will say this to you: I had a tremendous opportunity at Ole Miss. I didn't get it done, but the past is the past. This is way behind us."

"It was a stepping stone. It was something I needed, and I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful for the mistakes that happened there. Hopefully I don't make 'em here."

"I know I learned my strengths and weaknesses as a head coach. I learned how to hire guys that are good at what I'm not good at. We are doing that here."

"I'm so happy to be an LSU Tiger. This is another an SEC game. It's LSU/Ole Miss. It means a lot, and it has nothing to do with me. This is about the team."