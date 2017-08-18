Coach Orgeron radio show moved to South Stadium Club

Baton Rouge, LA – Due to construction currently taking place at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway, the first three Ed Orgeron Radio Shows will be held in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.

The 2017 edition of the Ed Orgeron Show presented by Capital One Bank will debut next week on Wednesday, August 23. Shows two and three on August 30 and September 6 will also be held in the South Stadium Club.

The public is invited to attend the three shows being held at Tiger Stadium. Drakes Catering will be on site for the all three shows at the South Stadium Club and will provide a limited menu of food and beverages, including beer and wine, for purchase. Due to space limitations, admission will be capped at 250 people.

Doors to the South Stadium Club open at 5:30 p.m. The venue will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Those fans coming to campus for the Ed Orgeron Show are asked to park in Lot 401 near the Public Safety Building off of South Stadium Road.

The Ed Orgeron Show will return to its normal location at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway on Wednesday, September 13 when the renovation project has been completed.

The Ed Orgeron Show presented by Capital One Bank can be heard across the state of Louisiana on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM and fans around the World can listen free on the internet at www.LSUsports.net/live.

The show will first air each Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on CST. The Ed Orgeron Show will run for 14 straight weeks during the fall, including the week of the Tigers' open date. The final show of the regular season will be held on Wednesday, November 22.