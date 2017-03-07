Coach Orgeron previews LSU spring practice

BATON ROUGE – Coach Ed Orgeron previewed the tigers' upcoming spring practice in a press conference Tuesday.

The LSU football team will return to the field for spring practice on Saturday, Mar. 11, and Orgeron answered several questions about the tigers heading into Spring.

Most of the questions pertained to the team losing several key defensive players and the everchanging quarterback situation. When asked about his plans for starting QB, Orgeron said the position would be an "open competition in spring practice."

In a follow-up question, Orgeron was also asked if he might consider a two-quarterback system, something common in the later years of the Les Miles coaching era.

"You said that, not me," answered Orgeron, laughing as he moved on to the next question.

Saturday's practice marks the first of 15 workouts for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU returns with 12 starters from last year's team that posted an overall 8-4 record and beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Next week, LSU will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers are slated to play scrimmages on Mar. 25, Apr. 1 and will close out the spring with the National L Club Spring Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Tiger Stadium.

The following is a list of LSU's practice dates this spring:



First Practice: March 11



Week 1: March 14, 16, 18



Week 2: March 21, 23, 25



Week 3: March 28, 30, April 1



Week 4: April 4, 6



Week 5: April 18, 20, 22