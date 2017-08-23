Coach Orgeron names Danny Etling LSU's starting quarterback

BATON ROUGE, LA - Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron has named senior quarterback Danny Etling the starting quarterback for LSU's 2017 opener vs. LSU.

Etling was the favorite to earn the job going into fall camp after taking over for Brandon Harris vs. Jacksonville State in game 2 of 2016.

Freshman quarterback Myles Brennan was promised during his recruiting process that the QB competition would remain open when he arrived to LSU this summer.

Coach Orgeron says Myles was "a very close second" to Etling, adding, "We watched all the tape and decided Danny is going to be our starting quarterback.

He's done a great job for us and is very competitive. We're looking forward to Danny being our quarterback but we want to get Myles and Lowell (Narcisse) in games this year and see what they can do for us."

Etling started 11 games for LSU in 2016, throwing for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 5 interceptions.

The Tigers starting quarterback underwent back surgery this spring, helping relieve pain that he says "held him back" last season.

"If Danny goes in the game and flops, I don’t have no problem putting in Myles, but we don’t expect that," added Coach Orgeron.