Coach Orgeron announces two new additions to LSU coaching staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced the hiring of two new members of his coaching staff Tuesday.

Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph, two coaches with strong reputations as recruiters have joined the Tigers.

Robinson, who was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year, comes to LSU after spending the 2016 season at Southern Cal as the running backs coach and run game coordinator for Rose Bowl Champion Trojans. Robinson will serve as LSU’s running backs coach as well as holding the title of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Joseph, a native of New Orleans, joins the LSU staff after one year at Louisiana Tech where he coached running backs for the Bulldogs. Joseph will serve as LSU’s wide receivers coach.

“Mickey is well-known in our state and he has strong ties to New Orleans," Orgeron said. "Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”

Robinson’s coaching career spans 30 years, which includes three years with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and three with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-12). He has helped teams appear in 11 bowl games and the NFL playoffs twice.

Joseph brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the LSU staff. Prior to his one season at Louisiana Tech, Joseph helped turn around a Grambling State team that went 1-11 prior to his arrival to winning 16 games over the next two years.

Joseph was special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alcorn State in 2013, helping the Braves to a 9-3 overall mark, the most wins for the school in 30 years. Joseph spent six years at Langston University from 2008-13, which included two years as the head coach. Joseph led Langston to a 7-3 mark in his first season as head coach in 2011. He went 13-7 overall as the head coach at Langston.

The hiring of Robinson and Joseph is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors as well as a background check, per LSU policy.