Coach Orgeron and Gov. Edwards want Louisianans to get a game plan

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has joined forces with LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron in order to encourage citizens to plan ahead as the chance of severe weather threatens South Louisiana.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards took part in briefings with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS) as they closely monitor the area of low pressure, which has now become Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico. Participating in the call were state agencies, parish officials and first responders.

To help citizens prepare for the impending storm, GOHSEP has launched its new website http getagameplan.org. The site features tools and information to help Louisiana residents prepare themselves in the event of severe weather.

The governor has recruited the help of Coach Orgeron to promote the site and ensure that Louisianans have an opportunity to prepare.

“Statewide coordination with our local and federal partners is underway. Now is the time to prepare for heavy rain and potentially severe weather across South Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “We learned from last year’s floods that even unnamed storms can be devastating, so it is critically important for everyone in South Louisiana to get a game plan before this storm system arrives. My office, along with GOHSEP, will provide regular updates as we receive them."

You can find more info on Tropical Storm Cindy and its potential effect on South Louisiana by clicking HERE.