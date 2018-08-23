Coach O vaguely addresses three arrested football players

BATON ROUGE - During his first radio show of the year, Coach Ed Orgeron talked to dozens of LSU football fans about the upcoming season. However, he didn't talk about the disturbing cloud hanging over the team.

In the last three weeks, WBRZ has learned three players have been arrested and suspended. Ed Ingram is accused of sexual assault, Tyler Taylor is accused of driving a get-away car in a robbery, and Drake Davis is accused of punching his girlfriend.

Coach O never addressed this head on during ‘The Ed Orgeron Show’ at TJ Ribs Wednesday night. Instead, he made a vague comment.

“All the stuff that goes on outside of our office is out of our control,” said Coach Orgeron. “We don't let it affect the way we work on a daily basis and I feel strongly about that.”

Fans say they're disappointing to hear about the arrests.

“Those guys have to grow up and be accountable for what they do,” said Charles Carpenter.

But many weren't surprised Coach O didn't bring this up on the now-weekly show.

“He said several times that he has no comment on it and he doesn't want to talk about. It’s a personnel matter and those guys will get it taken care of,” said Carpenter.

“I think there’s a time and place for it and tonight was not it,” added Tom Lusk.

Talk around the Tigers focused on the offense and defense, staying mum on the reasons why some players won't be seeing the field.

Coach O will be speaking at the call-in radio show for the next 14 weeks during the fall season.