LSU's starting QB remains a mystery as season-opener nears

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says he knows who he plans to start in LSU's season-opener this weekend, but he's not ready to share that information with fans just yet.

On Monday, Orgeron announced he informed quarterbacks Miles Brennan and Joe Burrow which of them would be the starter against Miami Sunday. But he said he wouldn't announce it to the general public until he's informed the rest of the team. He added that the planned starter would be taking most of the reps in practice, but plans could change between now and game time.

"If he does not perform well, we have no problem putting in the second-team quarterback," Orgeron said.

Either Brennan or Burrow, both of whom were favorites for the position in the offseason, is expected to take the first snap this weekend.

It's unclear if Coach Orgeron will make a definitive announcement before kickoff.