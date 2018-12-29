Coach O talks Fiesta Bowl player logistics

PHOENIX – LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke with reporters late Thursday following the team's arrival to Phoenix to discuss the Fiesta Bowl.

The team left Baton Rouge later than scheduled because of torrential rain in Louisiana.

When the team finally arrived, Orgeon began by saying Kelvin Joseph and Dare Rosenthal did not make the trip to Phoenix, Arizona for "violation of team rules." Both players have been suspended for the game on January 1. Orgeron did not expand on the details of their suspensions. He also said outside linebacker Travez Moore did not make the trip due to a "personal issue."

The head coach was asked questions about the status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. The two players were involved in a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Police said one of the athletes shot a man who was mugging them when they met to sell an electronic item.

"It's a legal matter that's been taken care of," Orgeron said. "Clyde and Jared are two of the best young men on our football team. [They've] received counseling. They've practiced, they seem to be okay. They are cleared to play in the game."

LSU refused to answer or ignored questions about specifics immediately after the altercation.

Police have not identified who fired the gun but said neither athlete will face charges. They believe the shooting was in self-defense.

The shooting took place around 12:11 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue near Village Street. Authorities later identified the person who was killed as 18-year-old Kobe Johnson of Baton Rouge. Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a pickup truck.

The two athletes involved reported the shooting then waited at the scene for authorities to arrive, police said.

Edwards-Helaire is a sophomore who graduated from Catholic High in Baton Rouge before attending LSU. Small is a freshman walk on who also graduated from Catholic High.

The Fiesta Bowl is New Year's day in Arizona.