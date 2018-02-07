Coach O talks 2018 National Signing Day

LSU wrapped up National Signing Day with a 23-man class for 2018, two below the NCAA's allotted 25 scholarships.

The Tigers whiffed on five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. who chose Alabama over LSU. Surtain Jr. would've been the highest rated player to sign in Baton Rouge since Leonard Fournette.

Four-star duel threat quarterback James Foster another LSU target choose Texas A&M over the Tigers.

Despite missing on some key targets, LSU did however land Baton Rouge native and Scotlandville product Kelvin Jospeh. The four-star safety will add some much needed depth to the Tigers secondary.

Meanwhile Ed Orgeron and his staff held down the state of Louisiana by locking down eight out of the ten top recruits.

Four-star receiver from Archbishop Rummel Ja'Mar Chase inked his letter of intent today with LSU. Chase is rated the No. 12 wide out in the nation and chose LSU over Auburn.