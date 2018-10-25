Coach O and his wife surprise more than 50 kids at local children's hospital

BATON ROUGE - Although his biggest game of the year is just over a week away, Coach Ed Orgeron and his wife Kelly spent Thursday with young patients at Our Lady of Lake Children’s Hospital, delivering baskets of hope to children who need it.

“You know I want to see the smiles on their faces. I know, us having children, how much these children mean to these parents and these families. And we want to give them as much support as we possibly can,” said Coach Orgeron.

Kyrie Mackie, a 4-year-old with asthma, is one out of 55 children who got a basket from the Orgerons. Kyrie's mother, Myesha, says she was touched by the show of kindness.

“This was so sweet, it lifts your spirits," Myesha Davis said.

Basket of Hope is a nonprofit organization that aims to encourage children like Kyrie with serious illnesses. The organization partners with people like Coach O to hand out baskets filled with toys, games and crafts.

“And from that time, of course, battling some health issues of my own and wanting to get completely on my feet, I knew this area and Basket of Hope was where my heart was directing me,” said Kelly Orgeron.

Kelly Orgeron herself has had multiple spinal surgeries. So when she heard about the opportunity to help ill children, she joined the Basket of Hope organization about a year ago.

“Just the more I have been around it, my heart has been drawn to it. So I brought the big guy with me today to see what it's all about," Kelly said.

And that big guy couldn't agree more. Coach O says it's not all about football, but the community coming together as one team and one heart to give back to families.

“I want to see the same thing when these young people get to win in life,” said Coach O.