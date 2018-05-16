Coach faces federal child porn charge for locker room video

Photo: Clarion Ledger

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) - A northeast Mississippi middle school coach now faces federal charges of attempting to produce child pornography after officials say he recorded girls changing in a locker room.

Alcorn County deputies arrested Micah Macay Wilbanks May 2, after a student found Wilbanks' cellphone and showed it to another teacher at Kossuth Middle School. He was charged with public intoxication, drug possession, and secretly photographing for lewd purposes.

Federal charges were filed last week, and a judge Tuesday jailed Wilbanks without bail. The judge is scheduled Thursday to consider keeping Wilbanks in jail pending grand jury action.

Federal charges say Wilbanks told a principal "he had messed up" and that deputies overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a "pedophile." A lawyer for Wilbanks didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.