61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coach accused of giving underage boys alcohol pleads guilty

1 hour 5 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 November 23, 2018 6:40 PM November 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The New Orleans Advocate
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana youth sports coach accused of plying underage boys with alcohol and joining them in bed has pleaded guilty to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
  
The Advocate reports that 46-year-old Allen Joseph entered his plea in Gretna on Nov. 14. He was given a six-month suspended sentence and will be under house arrest and active probation for two years.
  
Joseph was arrested in 2017 and accused of having parties at his home, where he served boys chocolate milk spiked with vodka, played "beer pong" with them and allowed them to get severely intoxicated. He was also accused of "spooning" with the boys, pressing against them while he was being filmed.
  
Joseph denied having any sexual contact with the boys. He was prosecuted only on the charges related to giving them alcohol.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days