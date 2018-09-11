79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CMT honors only women at annual Artists of the Year show

2 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 September 11, 2018 7:03 AM September 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - CMT is changing their Artists of the Year show to honor only women, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum.

The move comes as female artists in the genre have been outspoken about the lack of opportunities for them. Women have been shut out of nominations for major country awards and men overwhelmingly dominate country radio charts.

CMT senior vice president of music and talent Leslie Fram said she hopes dedicating the entire show to women in country music - past, present, and future- will spark a "much-needed change in the industry." The show airs on CMT on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days