Clutch hitting helps No. 1 LSU complete sweep over Bryant

BATON ROUGE- A clutch 7th inning RBI from senior Antoine Duplantis would be enough to get LSU a 4-3 win and the series sweep over Bryant on Sunday.

LSU got out to an early lead scoring 2-runs in the first inning and another in the 4th before Bryant made a comeback and tied the game in the sixth inning.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Zach Watson singled and stole second with two outs in the inning. Duplantis would hit a basehit to right field and Watson would beat out the throw to the plate to give LSU the 4-3 lead.

Todd Peterson would come on and get a 6-out save as the Tigers improve to 7-0 on the year.

“I told the players my only surprise about today is that the other two games were not just like this. These were really three good victories for us against this team. We did not take them lightly. We played a pretty good game overall. I am just happy we found a way to win at the end. I think it was our fourth close game in seven, so our team is really gaining a lot of confidence on how to win games with composure and poise. Nothing bad happens when you win close games,” said Coach Paul Mainieiri.

Freshman starting pitcher Jaden Hill earned a no-decision throwing 5 innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out 3.

Up next LSU will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as they host South Alabama at 6 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium