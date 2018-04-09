68°
CLUCKIN' ADORABLE: Chicken enjoys a day at the beach

Monday, April 09 2018
Source: WPLG
By: Jordan Whittington

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL- A chicken named Sammi is stealing the hearts of hundreds of Floridians. 

A report from WPLG shows a video of the bird enjoying the sunshine and water at Jacksonville Beach. 

Sammi apparently lives in Destin with her owner Dave Cox. The two frequently travel, and even document the memories on the chicken's very own Instagram page. Cox says he got the unusual pet after his 17-year-old dog recently passed away.

Check out the video to see Sammi's day at the beach. To follow her on Instagram, click here.

