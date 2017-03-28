72°
Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about was my kids'

37 minutes 49 seconds ago March 28, 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28 2017 March 28, 2017 5:24 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI - A mother of five who was wounded in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting is describing a chaotic scene in which she and other club patrons were crawling over one another to reach the exits.

One man was killed and Angel Higgins and 15 other people were injured in the shooting at the Cameo club, a popular hip-hop music spot.

Higgins, who was shot in the leg, tells WCPO-TV that all she could think about was her kids.

Police say the initial investigation indicates a dispute in the bar escalated into a gunfight early Sunday. No suspects are in custody.

Late Monday, Cameo club operator Julian "Jay" Rodgers released a statement saying the venue would close its doors for good on Friday. The club had earlier surrendered its liquor license.

