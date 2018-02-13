Clouds and showers, trending much warmer

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast, but no washouts are expected. If you are hoping for a warmup, check out the Thursday forecast!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight Cloud cover will continue to blanket the region on Mardi Gras with isolated showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be a bit milder than Lundi Gras with thermometers topping out near 65. One reason for warmer temperatures will be winds shifting around to the east at 5-10mph. Nighttime low temperatures will stop around 60 with mainly cloudy skies and the continued possibility of an isolated shower.

BATON ROUGE AREA PARADE SCHEDULE, WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday, 11am – Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee: Cloudy, 70°, 50 percent chance of rain

Tuesday, 2pm – New Roads Lions Club: Cloudy, 66°, 30 percent chance of showers

Up Next: Into Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day, mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower remain possible, however on the other side of a warm front, thermometers should climb quite a bit higher. Warming will continue on Thursday and temperatures may be able to reach 80 degrees for the first time this year. Some added sunshine will help the highs rise as Thursday figures to be our most likely chance at staying completely dry. The next cold front will be a quick mover with showers Friday and briefly cooler temperatures for Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Southwesterly winds flowing through the jet stream will hold over the region through mid-week. Thanks to these winds moving over cooler surface air, mainly cloudy skies are expected to last through Wednesday. A warm front will lift northward to the Louisiana coast on Tuesday and with some positive vorticity advection in the mid-levels, the afternoon hours into Wednesday morning present the best chances for isolated showers. Activity will not be as widespread as last weekend though. As warmer air works back into the region Tuesday night, some fog development is possible. That warm front will dissipate by Wednesday and as a slight ridge develops over the central Gulf Coast, the upper level flow will turn due west which will dry the area and allow for some warming. If we are looking for a dry day, the most likely would be Thursday as a ridge over the gulf of Mexico will bring its greatest northward extent over the local area. In addition to this, the ridge could also push thermometers near 80 degrees. Another cold front will return showers to the area Friday followed by a brief cool down for Saturday.

