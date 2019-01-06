Clouds and Showers in the Forecast

THE FORECAST:

*CURRENT RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS*

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear night, as some high level clouds will move in from the west through the late evening hours. The slight increase in cloud cover will help to keep overnight lows near 47° with light winds still moving in from the south. Some areas of patchy fog possible between 7 AM and 9 AM on Monday morning, as conditions will continue to warm into the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures break into the 60s by 10 AM, with an afternoon high of 72° and 5 to 10 mph winds out of the south.

Up Next: Clouds increase Monday ahead of a broken cold front that will bring some pockets of drizzle late Monday through the afternoon on Tuesday. The next batch of showers moves onshore late Friday, and will linger through the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is beginning to depart toward the east, opening the door for some high level clouds to move in from the west overnight into Monday morning. Cloud cover will continue to increase into Tuesday, as a ragged cold front tries to push through. Periods of drizzle to light showers is possible through the morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday, as the front slowly pushes into the Gulf. Sunny skies return on Wednesday, as high pressure sets up camp into Thursday. A low pressure will begin to develop off the Texas coast late in the week, which will approach our coast on Friday. This will result in an increase of cloud cover and some light showers pushing onshore late Friday. Showers will intensify on Saturday as the low pressure merges with a passing cold front from the northwest. Isolated storms will also be possible with this frontal passage, but should stay rather minimal and confined to the early afternoon hours. The front retreats to the east through the day on Sunday, clearing skies slowly into the evening.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

