Closings begin in case of Orlando shooter's wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)- Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a woman accused of helping her husband attack the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney on Wednesday told the jury that Noor Salman "knowingly engaged in misleading conduct" when she spoke to the FBI in the hours after the attack, and helped her husband Omar Mateen plan the attack as well. Mateen killed 49 people in 2016.

Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Sweeney says Salman didn't know that Mateen was going to the Pulse nightclub. She thought he was going to Disney.

The government alleges that Salman knew Mateen had guns and she also instructed him to lie about his whereabouts that night to his mother. The defense is expected to begin closings arguments later Wednesday.