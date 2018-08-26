84°
Closing Rockefeller refuge 3 mornings for gator harvest
GRAND CHENIER, La. (AP) - A large Louisiana wildlife refuge will be closed for three mornings in September for an alligator harvest.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge will open at noon from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 - Wednesday through Friday of Labor Day week.
The refuge is generally open to the public from sunrise to sunset. It covers 71,500 acres (28,900 hectares) in Cameron and Vermilion parishes, including a 26-mile (42-kilometer) stretch along the Gulf of Mexico.
Officials say it attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.
The harvest is described as an annual nuisance alligator harvest. Refuge spokesman Gabe Giffin says it generally removes the biggest 'gators, reducing the chances they'll approach people who are fishing or crabbing with their children.
