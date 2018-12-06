37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Closing arguments expected in white nationalist trial

1 hour 2 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 5:34 AM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tucson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens at a white nationalist rally are expected to hear closing arguments in the case after testimony from final defense witnesses.
 
James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and other counts for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
 
Closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon after the defense calls its last witnesses.
 
Fields' lawyers don't dispute that he plowed his car into the counterprotesters, but say he feared for his life after witnessing violent clashes between the two sides earlier that day.
 
Prosecutors say Fields drove from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support the white nationalists. They say he was angry and intentionally struck the counterprotesters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days