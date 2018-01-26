Closing arguments done in trial of ex-NFL player's killer

GRETNA- Jurors will soon be deciding the fate of the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight.

Closing arguments were wrapped up Friday morning in the second-degree murder trial of Ronald Gasser. Jurors were awaiting their final instructions from the judge. They were expected to begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Gasser shot McKnight after what prosecutors said was a road rage incident that included aggressive driving along a five mile route.

Prosecutors told jurors Friday the evidence shows Gasser angrily pursued McKnight and shot him from inside his own car.

A defense lawyer said McKnight was the aggressor throughout and that Gasser fired in self-defense, fearing McKnight would come through his passenger window.