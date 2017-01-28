54°
Latest Weather Blog
Closing arguments begin in trial against former BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE - The defense and prosecution have rested their cases and are making their closing arguments regarding three former BRPD officers accused of abusing their power.
Isacc Bolden surrendered to police in November 2014, days after he was accused of getting a women to perform oral sex in a Baton Rouge park.
Two other officers, Emerson Jackson and Travis wheeler, allegedly acted as a lookout for Bolden.
Bolden had resigned earlier in the same year. Jackson and Wheeler were placed on administrative leave after the incident and were later fired.
Jury deliberations are expected to occur after closing arguments end. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 for an update to the court's decision.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish