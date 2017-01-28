Closing arguments begin in trial against former BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE - The defense and prosecution have rested their cases and are making their closing arguments regarding three former BRPD officers accused of abusing their power.

Isacc Bolden surrendered to police in November 2014, days after he was accused of getting a women to perform oral sex in a Baton Rouge park.

Two other officers, Emerson Jackson and Travis wheeler, allegedly acted as a lookout for Bolden.

Bolden had resigned earlier in the same year. Jackson and Wheeler were placed on administrative leave after the incident and were later fired.

Jury deliberations are expected to occur after closing arguments end. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 for an update to the court's decision.

