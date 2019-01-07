Clinton residents say boil advisory not issued for recent water line break

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Residents in Clinton are frustrated with the growing water concerns.

Water issues in Clinton are getting worse. This time, boil advisories were not issued for a recent water line break. People are now scared to even use the water, but they are even more concerned with how Mayor Lori Bell is handling the problem.

"This town is at her mercy," said resident Kat Smith.

On Friday, a water line burst near Smith's home. The issue has since been fixed, but Smith stopped by the mayor's office to question why the city was not advised to boil their water.

"Why wasn't there a boil water notice because the lines had busted?" Smith said. "I don't understand. If the water line busted and water is gushing everywhere, then you need to get the water tested before we can use it."

In July, the water issue was so bad, the governor sent in bottled water during one boil order. The city has repeatedly failed to address problems and now has ten days to notify the state.

"I can't wash dishes, can't wash clothes, I can't do anything," Smith said. "I brush my teeth with bottled water. It's terrible."

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health sent out engineers to see if any work was completed to fix the problems found within the water system. LDH says they do not have a completed report just yet, and they do not believe the issues have been corrected.