Clinton mayor arrested again, facing new charges of theft & malfeasance

CLINTON - The mayor of Clinton, who was arrested last month on malfeasance charges, was arrested again Thursday.

Jail records confirmed that Mayor Lori Bell was arrested Thursday morning and released on bond later that same day. East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WBRZ Bell was charged with felony theft in aggregate and malfeasance in office.

Sheriff Travis says Bell's alleged thefts totaled about $2,027 and she was charged with malfeasance in conjunction with those thefts.

The warrant for her arrest shows records of her using the Clinton Police Departments Narcotics Fund from 2014 to 2016. The checks were written to pay for a tent and a banner with Lori Bells name on them.

Bell was previously arrested in October over the purchase of four SUVs for the town's police department. The Clinton Police Chief was also arrested in connection with the scandal.

Investigators said the 60-month lease, costing more than $203,000, incurred significant debt on behalf of the town without authorization from the State Bond Commission. In a meeting of the town council in September, Alderman Mark Kemp said the lease purchase was never presented to the board and it wasn't budgeted for.

Both were charged with malfeasance over those allegations and released on bond.