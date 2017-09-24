Clinton man killed in four vehicle crash

CLINTON - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal four vehicle crash that occurred Saturday around noon on LA Highway 10. That crash claimed the life of 66-year-old James Felker.

Authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer, 41-year-old Daniel Jonson, was traveling westbound on LA 10 and veered into the eastbound lane as he tried to avoid the two vehicles ahead of him which had slowed down for a left turning driver.

The tractor-trailer struck struck Felker's vehicle before returning to the eastbound lane and crashing into the other two aforementioned vehicles.

Felker suffered fatal injuries from the accident. All parties were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Jonson suffered minor injuries but was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in stable condition. State Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the accident, but results from a toxicology report are still pending.

Jonson was placed under arrest for negligent homicide and careless operation.