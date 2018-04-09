68°
Clinic widens challenge of Mississippi abortion restrictions

4 hours 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's only abortion clinic is expanding its challenge of a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

The Jackson Women's Health Organization filed papers Monday asking a federal court to block state restrictions that have been the law for years. They include a requirement that all abortions must be done by a physician and a 24-hour waiting period that requires a woman to make two trips to the clinic - one for counseling and one to have the abortion.

A federal judge put the 15-week ban on hold March 20, the day after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it into law. Nancy Northup is president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents the clinic. She says the Mississippi restrictions are about "shaming women" and reducing access to abortion.

