Clinic widens challenge of Mississippi abortion restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's only abortion clinic is expanding its challenge of a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

The Jackson Women's Health Organization filed papers Monday asking a federal court to block state restrictions that have been the law for years. They include a requirement that all abortions must be done by a physician and a 24-hour waiting period that requires a woman to make two trips to the clinic - one for counseling and one to have the abortion.

A federal judge put the 15-week ban on hold March 20, the day after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it into law. Nancy Northup is president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents the clinic. She says the Mississippi restrictions are about "shaming women" and reducing access to abortion.