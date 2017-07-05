88°
Climatic lab explosion reported at Florida Air Force base

58 minutes 51 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 12:53 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PENSACOLA - Officials say there has been an explosion at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. No injuries have been reported, but some areas inside and outside of the base have been evacuated.
  
Eglin officials said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the explosion happened at the McKinley Climatic Lab.
  
They said a "shelter in place" order is in effect for part of the base, which is located outside Pensacola.
  
Officials say the source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride, and they are urging people to avoid contact with it.
  
No further details were immediately available.

