'Click It or Ticket' campaign underway during Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE – The 'Click It or Ticket' campaign will be taking place during the Memorial Day weekend and police will have an increased presence on the road.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission has made federal funds available to law enforcement across the state to be on the lookout for drivers and passengers not wearing their seat belts. Police will also be focusing on aggressive drivers and speeders.

AAA predicts about 34.6 million travelers will be on the roads during the holiday.

During Memorial Day last year, Louisiana State Police notified six families that their loved ones were killed in a crash.

"The idea behind the Click It or Ticket campaign is not to give out tickets; we're really trying to change the behavior of those who aren't wearing their seat belts," Executive Director of LHSC, Dr. Katara Williams, said. "Wearing your seat belt is the best way to protect yourself from death or serious injury in a vehicle crash."

The Click It or Ticket Campaign, sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, runs through June 5. Louisiana law requires all motorists and occupants to wear their seat belts.