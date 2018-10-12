Latest Weather Blog
Click here for the winning numbers in tonight's Mega Million drawing
UPDATE: The Winning numbers for tonights Mega Millions drawing can be found below.
4, 24, 46, 61, 70 and the Mega Ball is 7.
*****
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation's ninth-largest lottery jackpot.
Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.
The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Abandoned home comes down following On Your Side report
-
EBR school bus driver fired after 9-year-old left on bus Thursday morning
-
Barge carrying crane collides with Sunshine Bridge, prompts indefinite closure
-
Clinton Mayor and police chief bond out of jail after Friday arrests
-
Mary Bird Perkins offering free cancer screenings in Ascension this month