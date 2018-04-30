83°
CLEVER GIRL: Louisiana park staff looking for missing velociraptor

2 hours 38 seconds ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 3:57 PM April 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HENDERSON - Employees at a business in Henderson are on the hunt after a velociraptor went missing overnight.

According to a post from the Prehistoric Park's Facebook page, the life-size dinosaur model was stolen sometime before Monday morning. The park says the raptor is valued at a price that would make the theft a felony crime.

The park says it's willing to shed mercy on the dino poachers if they return the piece undamaged by noon Tuesday.

