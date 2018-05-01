82°
CLEVER GIRL: Louisiana park staff locate missing velociraptor

2 hours 5 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 11:21 AM May 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HENDERSON - Employees at a business in Henderson say they've found their velociraptor after it went missing over the weekend.

According to a post from the Prehistoric Park's Facebook page, the life-size dinosaur model was stolen sometime before Monday morning. The park says the raptor is valued at a price that could make the theft a felony crime.

In a Facebook post Monday, the park said it would not press charges against the dino poachers if they returned the piece undamaged by noon Tuesday. Staff says the piece was found safe sometime Monday evening.

It's still unclear who stole the dinosaur or where it was found.

